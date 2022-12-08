LPL Financial LLC Raises Holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,760 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,606 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF were worth $8,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 496.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 283.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF Stock Performance

EWX opened at $50.24 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.83. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF has a 1-year low of $44.25 and a 1-year high of $59.69.

About SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

