LPL Financial LLC Raises Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 74,346 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,348 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $7,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter worth $41,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter worth $48,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter worth $111,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 2.7% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 13,163 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,679,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 42.7% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,134 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. 89.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ZBH. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised Zimmer Biomet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $116.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $128.00 to $125.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $119.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.05.

Shares of NYSE ZBH opened at $124.19 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $112.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.39 and a 1-year high of $135.05. The company has a market cap of $26.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.09.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 3.89%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

