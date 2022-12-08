LPL Financial LLC Raises Position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 208,280 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,814 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $8,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in INDA. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 1,128.6% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 5,408.3% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI India ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS INDA opened at $43.23 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.24 and a 200 day moving average of $41.85. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 12-month low of $30.57 and a 12-month high of $38.21.

