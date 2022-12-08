LPL Financial LLC Raises Position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 124,636 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,157 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF were worth $8,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 3,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 14,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 20,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of ESGV opened at $68.06 on Thursday. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a one year low of $60.74 and a one year high of $88.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.68.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.