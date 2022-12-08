LPL Financial LLC Reduces Position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

LPL Financial LLC cut its stake in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 124,790 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 15,171 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $8,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SEA by 1.8% during the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 20,470,449 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,368,654,000 after buying an additional 370,032 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in SEA by 58.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,038,750 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,681,703,000 after purchasing an additional 5,169,129 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC boosted its holdings in SEA by 18.7% in the first quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 13,520,038 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,619,565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129,899 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in SEA by 20.3% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,995,283 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $267,125,000 after purchasing an additional 673,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Lim Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in SEA by 66.7% in the first quarter. Charles Lim Capital Ltd now owns 3,500,000 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $419,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,000 shares during the last quarter. 71.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of SEA from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of SEA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of SEA from $129.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of SEA from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of SEA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SEA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.87.

Shares of NYSE SE opened at $58.10 on Thursday. Sea Limited has a 12-month low of $40.67 and a 12-month high of $267.58. The stock has a market cap of $32.40 billion, a PE ratio of -11.98 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.46 and a 200 day moving average of $65.49.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

