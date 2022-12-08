LPL Financial LLC Sells 11,075 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

LPL Financial LLC reduced its position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,854 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,075 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $8,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 4,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 240 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 416.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 279 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP David P. Clement sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VMC opened at $179.10 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $168.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $23.80 billion, a PE ratio of 40.25, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.79. Vulcan Materials has a 52-week low of $137.54 and a 52-week high of $213.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is presently 35.96%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VMC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $199.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $205.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $197.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.00.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

