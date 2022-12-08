LPL Financial LLC Sells 13,862 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

LPL Financial LLC lessened its holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 257,826 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 13,862 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $8,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Halliburton by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Halliburton by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 54,759 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. grew its position in Halliburton by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 14,017 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its position in Halliburton by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 14,306 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its position in Halliburton by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 23,704 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total value of $212,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $519,041.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 6,000 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total value of $212,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,625 shares in the company, valued at $519,041.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 11,044 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $436,238.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 249,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,846,994.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

HAL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Halliburton in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Halliburton from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Halliburton from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Halliburton from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, HSBC increased their price target on Halliburton to $43.90 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.99.

HAL opened at $35.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.45. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $21.07 and a 52 week high of $43.99. The company has a market cap of $31.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 2.22.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The oilfield services company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 22.69% and a net margin of 9.16%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.87%.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

