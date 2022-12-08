LPL Financial LLC Sells 15,270 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI)

LPL Financial LLC lowered its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,270 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF were worth $8,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $123,000.

Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF stock opened at $114.78 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $115.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.83. Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF has a 52-week low of $105.61 and a 52-week high of $225.76.

