LPL Financial LLC Sells 3,537 Shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS)

LPL Financial LLC cut its position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 126,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,537 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF were worth $8,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Keystone Financial Group grew its position in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 12,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 18.6% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the second quarter valued at $48,000.

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ DWAS opened at $73.87 on Thursday. Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.87 and a fifty-two week high of $91.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.37 and a 200-day moving average of $74.27.

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. This is a boost from Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th.

