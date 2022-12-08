LPL Financial LLC Sells 37,658 Shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG)

LPL Financial LLC trimmed its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 228,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,658 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $7,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NUMG. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,626,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,821,000 after acquiring an additional 114,681 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 951,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,664,000 after acquiring an additional 59,825 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 89.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 96,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,221,000 after acquiring an additional 45,606 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 542.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 41,087 shares during the period. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,595,000.

Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NUMG stock opened at $35.73 on Thursday. Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $26.00 and a 52-week high of $31.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.87.

