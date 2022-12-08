LPL Financial LLC Sells 3,819 Shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

LPL Financial LLC decreased its position in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 72,729 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,819 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in RLI were worth $8,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RLI. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of RLI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of RLI by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 456 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of RLI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of RLI by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 759 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in shares of RLI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RLI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on RLI in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Compass Point decreased their target price on RLI to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th.

RLI Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RLI opened at $127.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $121.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.15. RLI Corp. has a one year low of $96.22 and a one year high of $134.80. The firm has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.47.

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.39). RLI had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 17.73%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that RLI Corp. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

RLI Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $7.26 per share. This is a positive change from RLI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $29.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 22.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. RLI’s dividend payout ratio is 8.20%.

RLI Company Profile



RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

Featured Articles

