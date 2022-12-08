LPL Financial LLC Sells 636 Shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ)

LPL Financial LLC lessened its stake in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 102,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 636 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF were worth $8,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 22,384.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,083,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078,486 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 576.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 101,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,087,000 after acquiring an additional 86,159 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 454,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,583,000 after acquiring an additional 66,979 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 325.8% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 64,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,220,000 after acquiring an additional 49,624 shares during the period.

iShares Residential Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

REZ opened at $71.02 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.79. iShares Residential Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $66.03 and a 52 week high of $100.05.

