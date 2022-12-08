LPL Financial LLC Sells 71,101 Shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL)

LPL Financial LLC cut its holdings in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 449,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,101 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF were worth $7,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIAL. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF during the first quarter valued at about $332,000. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC lifted its holdings in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 47.5% during the first quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC now owns 179,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,491,000 after purchasing an additional 57,695 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. lifted its holdings in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 69,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 10.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 93,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 9,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 156,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,041,000 after purchasing an additional 10,763 shares during the last quarter.

Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF Price Performance

Shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF stock opened at $17.82 on Thursday. Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF has a 12-month low of $16.28 and a 12-month high of $21.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.62.

