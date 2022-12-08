LPL Financial LLC Takes Position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS)

LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 215,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,690,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the 1st quarter worth about $227,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 2,506 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 6,566 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 1,061.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 90,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,725,000 after acquiring an additional 82,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GFS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Citigroup cut their price target on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Bank of America lifted their price target on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.85.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:GFS opened at $60.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $32.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.60, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.83. GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.81 and a 12-month high of $79.49.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. GLOBALFOUNDRIES had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 10.48%. Equities analysts anticipate that GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. It manufactures integrated circuits, which enable various electronic devices that are pervasive. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, power management units, and microelectromechanical systems, as well as offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

