Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA) Shares Bought by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA – Get Rating) by 43.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 56,229 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,062 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Lyra Therapeutics were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Lyra Therapeutics by 813.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 6,910 shares in the last quarter.

Lyra Therapeutics Stock Performance

LYRA opened at $3.20 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.27. The company has a market cap of $101.85 million, a PE ratio of -1.32 and a beta of -0.51. Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.19 and a 1 year high of $8.18.

Lyra Therapeutics Company Profile

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel integrated drug and delivery solutions for the localized treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat diseases. It's XTreo technology platform is designed to deliver medicines directly to the affected tissue for sustained periods with a single administration.

