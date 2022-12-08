Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG trimmed its stake in shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,608 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $3,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Main Street Capital during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Main Street Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Main Street Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in Main Street Capital by 3,371.0% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,371 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Main Street Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 19.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Main Street Capital alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on MAIN. TheStreet lowered Main Street Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Main Street Capital from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Main Street Capital to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Hovde Group dropped their price objective on Main Street Capital to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Main Street Capital in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

Main Street Capital Stock Performance

Main Street Capital Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:MAIN opened at $36.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.32. Main Street Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $31.66 and a 1 year high of $45.67.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.37%. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is 82.76%.

About Main Street Capital

(Get Rating)

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Main Street Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main Street Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.