Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) Shares Acquired by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) by 838.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,663 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,247 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Malibu Boats were worth $1,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 9.7% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after buying an additional 2,154 shares during the period. VELA Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 28.1% during the second quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 48,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 10,599 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Malibu Boats during the second quarter worth $1,010,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Malibu Boats during the second quarter worth $580,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 19.1% during the second quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. 94.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $94.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.57.

MBUU stock opened at $55.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.30 and a 52 week high of $72.47.

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company provides performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

