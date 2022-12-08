Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lowered its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) by 26.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,224 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 11,663 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $3,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MANH. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 80.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 492 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MANH shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Manhattan Associates from $168.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com raised Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

NASDAQ MANH opened at $118.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.08 and a beta of 1.66. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.02 and a 1-year high of $160.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.81.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $198.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.76 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 51.06% and a net margin of 15.08%. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

