MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) Shares Acquired by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) by 136.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 105,131 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,696 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in MarineMax were worth $3,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 41.1% during the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 69,251 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after acquiring an additional 20,164 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of MarineMax by 9.2% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 83,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,025,000 after purchasing an additional 7,061 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MarineMax in the first quarter valued at approximately $851,000. Kendall Capital Management grew its position in shares of MarineMax by 1.9% in the second quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 24,235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of MarineMax by 6.8% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,282 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Rebecca White sold 4,601 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.63, for a total value of $150,130.63. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,480 shares in the company, valued at $570,372.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HZO opened at $31.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $686.97 million, a P/E ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. MarineMax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.40 and a 12-month high of $61.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.77.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HZO. Raymond James dropped their price target on MarineMax from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. B. Riley upped their price target on MarineMax from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet lowered MarineMax from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on MarineMax from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on MarineMax from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.60.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, e-power yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

