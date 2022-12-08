Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ) Shares Bought by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) by 212,601.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,598,309 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,595,677 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Marqeta were worth $45,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marqeta by 69.7% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 8,671 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Marqeta during the second quarter worth $85,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marqeta during the second quarter worth $85,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marqeta during the second quarter worth $330,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Marqeta during the second quarter worth $1,154,000. 67.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marqeta alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MQ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Marqeta to $14.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Marqeta from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Marqeta from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Marqeta from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Marqeta from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.42.

Marqeta Trading Down 1.0 %

Marqeta Company Profile

NASDAQ:MQ opened at $6.16 on Thursday. Marqeta, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.05 and a twelve month high of $19.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.00 and a 200-day moving average of $8.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.11 and a beta of 1.98.

(Get Rating)

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and financial institutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marqeta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marqeta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.