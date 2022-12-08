Marston’s (LON:MARS) Earns Hold Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their hold rating on shares of Marston’s (LON:MARS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 44.40 ($0.54) price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Marston’s in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Marston’s from GBX 59 ($0.72) to GBX 54 ($0.66) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 84.60 ($1.03).

Shares of MARS opened at GBX 39 ($0.48) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 395.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 36.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 43.84. Marston’s has a twelve month low of GBX 33.38 ($0.41) and a twelve month high of GBX 85 ($1.04). The firm has a market capitalization of £247.32 million and a P/E ratio of -13.92.

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, and leased pubs, bars, restaurants, and accommodations in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through approximately 1,500 bars and pubs; and approximately 1,836 rooms. It is also involved in the property management; telecommunications; and insurance businesses.

