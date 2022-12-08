Marston’s (LON:MARS) Earns Hold Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their hold rating on shares of Marston’s (LON:MARSGet Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 44.40 ($0.54) price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Marston’s in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Marston’s from GBX 59 ($0.72) to GBX 54 ($0.66) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 84.60 ($1.03).

Marston’s Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of MARS opened at GBX 39 ($0.48) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 395.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 36.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 43.84. Marston’s has a twelve month low of GBX 33.38 ($0.41) and a twelve month high of GBX 85 ($1.04). The firm has a market capitalization of £247.32 million and a P/E ratio of -13.92.

About Marston’s

(Get Rating)

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, and leased pubs, bars, restaurants, and accommodations in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through approximately 1,500 bars and pubs; and approximately 1,836 rooms. It is also involved in the property management; telecommunications; and insurance businesses.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Marston's (LON:MARS)

