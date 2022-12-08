Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its stake in shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) by 34.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,871 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 10,459 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Matson were worth $1,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Matson by 12.4% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,808 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Matson by 6.9% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,260 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Matson during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Matson by 23.5% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 42,287 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after acquiring an additional 8,046 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Matson by 49.3% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,908 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Matson from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Matson from $93.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Matson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

In related news, SVP Grace M. Cerocke sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.77, for a total value of $34,885.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $719,538.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Matson news, SVP Grace M. Cerocke sold 500 shares of Matson stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.77, for a total transaction of $34,885.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $719,538.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 2,063 shares of Matson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $154,725.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,430,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,438 shares of company stock valued at $1,223,148. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Matson stock opened at $60.53 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.56. Matson, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.17 and a 52 week high of $125.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Matson’s dividend payout ratio is 3.65%.

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

