Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) Shares Purchased by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lifted its position in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) by 25.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 168,890 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,142 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Mattel were worth $3,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mattel by 2.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its position in Mattel by 2.2% during the second quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 24,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Mattel by 3.9% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Mattel by 6.9% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Mattel by 5.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. 98.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MAT opened at $17.34 on Thursday. Mattel, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.51 and a twelve month high of $26.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.15.

Mattel ( NASDAQ:MAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. Mattel had a return on equity of 33.42% and a net margin of 10.36%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

MAT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Mattel from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Mattel from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Mattel from $45.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Mattel to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Mattel in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Monster High, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids of all ages, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Monster Trucks, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

