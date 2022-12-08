Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Shares Gap Up to $205.50

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $205.50, but opened at $211.42. Medpace shares last traded at $205.68, with a volume of 3,810 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MEDP. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Medpace from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Medpace from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $142.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.58. The company has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 31.70 and a beta of 1.45.

Medpace ( NASDAQ:MEDP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $383.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.17 million. Medpace had a net margin of 16.50% and a return on equity of 41.39%. Medpace’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO August J. Troendle bought 62,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $153.11 per share, for a total transaction of $9,571,824.76. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 6,080,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $931,019,039.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO August J. Troendle bought 62,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $153.11 per share, for a total transaction of $9,571,824.76. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 6,080,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $931,019,039.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stephen P. Ewald sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.53, for a total transaction of $1,433,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 14,854 shares in the company, valued at $3,275,752.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 433,211 shares of company stock worth $68,405,926. 20.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Medpace by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,792,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,448,000 after acquiring an additional 35,121 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medpace by 12.1% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,728,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,338,000 after purchasing an additional 294,103 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Medpace by 2.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 899,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,207,000 after purchasing an additional 21,868 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of Medpace by 1.5% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 699,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,871,000 after purchasing an additional 10,282 shares during the period. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medpace by 18.4% during the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 695,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,750,000 after purchasing an additional 108,133 shares during the period. 83.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

