Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s 2nd Largest Position

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lowered its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 37.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,508 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 47,941 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 5.7% of Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $20,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. increased its stake in Microsoft by 1,316.7% in the first quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 85 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Newfound Research LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 296 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Darrow Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Microsoft by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 341 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. 69.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $244.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $1.82 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $254.80. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $213.43 and a 12 month high of $344.30.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.06. Microsoft had a return on equity of 42.10% and a net margin of 34.37%. The company had revenue of $50.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 29.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MSFT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Fundamental Research cut their price target on Microsoft to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Microsoft from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $300.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total value of $1,331,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,244,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 109,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,244,101.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total transaction of $6,139,094.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,152,450.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Further Reading

