Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Peak Asset Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Peak Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,974 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 4.8% of Peak Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Peak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $17,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Phoenix Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Microsoft by 2.0% during the second quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 17,286 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,440,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 1.0% during the second quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 16,798 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,314,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 9.9% during the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 37,326 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,586,000 after buying an additional 3,358 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank increased its holdings in Microsoft by 0.3% during the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 26,082 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,699,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seaview Investment Managers LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 4.9% during the second quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC now owns 26,839 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,893,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MSFT opened at $244.37 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $213.43 and a twelve month high of $344.30. The company has a market cap of $1.82 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $254.80.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.06. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 42.10%. The business had revenue of $50.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.31%.

In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total value of $6,139,094.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 150,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,152,450.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total value of $1,331,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 109,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,244,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total transaction of $6,139,094.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,152,450.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $380.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $295.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.64.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

