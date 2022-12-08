Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Purchased by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,625,200 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 5.4% of Forsta AP Fonden’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $417,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 14,342 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 20.8% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 1,138,469 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $351,001,000 after acquiring an additional 196,338 shares in the last quarter. Essex LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 194.4% in the first quarter. Essex LLC now owns 14,230 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,387,000 after acquiring an additional 9,396 shares during the period. Blossom Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 7.3% during the first quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 2,646 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reik & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% during the first quarter. Reik & CO. LLC now owns 18,954 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,844,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total value of $6,139,094.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,152,450.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total value of $6,139,094.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,152,450.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total value of $1,331,250.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 109,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,244,101.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $244.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $254.80. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $213.43 and a 1 year high of $344.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.06. Microsoft had a return on equity of 42.10% and a net margin of 34.37%. The company had revenue of $50.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.31%.

A number of analysts have commented on MSFT shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Microsoft from $380.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Microsoft from $320.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $292.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.64.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

