Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Holdings Boosted by Cable Hill Partners LLC

Cable Hill Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,907 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,215 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 1.3% of Cable Hill Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 1,316.7% during the first quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 85 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Newfound Research LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 25.4% during the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 296 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Darrow Company Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. grew its position in Microsoft by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 341 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total value of $6,139,094.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 150,047 shares in the company, valued at $38,152,450.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total value of $6,139,094.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 150,047 shares in the company, valued at $38,152,450.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total value of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 109,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,244,101.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Price Performance

Shares of MSFT opened at $244.37 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $213.43 and a fifty-two week high of $344.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $238.56 and its 200-day moving average is $254.80.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $50.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 42.10% and a net margin of 34.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 29.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MSFT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Fundamental Research decreased their target price on shares of Microsoft to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $307.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.64.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

