Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) Stock Holdings Lifted by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 76,025 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,994 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $78,543,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% in the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,666,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,690,000 after buying an additional 127,394 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $21,441,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 782,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,238,000 after buying an additional 10,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $16,405,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mirum Pharmaceuticals

In other Mirum Pharmaceuticals news, Director Niall O’donnell sold 32,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total value of $629,336.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,714,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,611,804.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 33.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.2 %

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Mirum Pharmaceuticals to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $18.56 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.34. The stock has a market cap of $684.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.57 and a beta of 1.34. Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.39 and a 12 month high of $30.55.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. The company's lead product candidate is LIVMARLI, an investigational oral drug for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.

