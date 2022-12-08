Mitchells & Butlers’ (MAB) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

MAB has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 180 ($2.19) to GBX 115 ($1.40) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 230 ($2.80) to GBX 213 ($2.60) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 201 ($2.45) to GBX 169 ($2.06) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 201.75 ($2.46).

Shares of LON MAB opened at GBX 147.34 ($1.80) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 125.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 161.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.47, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Mitchells & Butlers has a 1-year low of GBX 99.70 ($1.22) and a 1-year high of GBX 268.37 ($3.27). The stock has a market capitalization of £880.20 million and a P/E ratio of 507.11.

About Mitchells & Butlers

Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, Ember Inns, Harvester, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats.

