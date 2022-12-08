Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Shares Gap Up to $20.53

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.53, but opened at $21.16. Modine Manufacturing shares last traded at $20.89, with a volume of 128 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on MOD. TheStreet raised shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Modine Manufacturing to $20.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, CJS Securities assumed coverage on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Modine Manufacturing Trading Down 1.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.89 and its 200 day moving average is $14.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Modine Manufacturing

In related news, CFO Michael B. Lucareli sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total value of $1,174,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 293,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,742,559.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Larry Oscar Moore sold 16,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total transaction of $261,689.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,183,320.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Michael B. Lucareli sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total transaction of $1,174,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 293,287 shares in the company, valued at $5,742,559.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MOD. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 75.8% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,268 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 132.0% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,394 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Modine Manufacturing during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Modine Manufacturing during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 89.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Modine Manufacturing Company Profile

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers gas-fired, hydronic, electric, and oil-fired unit heaters; indoor and outdoor duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products, such as commercial fin-tube radiation, cabinet unit heaters, and convectors; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; unit ventilators; single packaged vertical units; precision air conditioning units for data center applications; air handler units; fan walls; chillers; ceiling cassettes; hybrid fan coils; and condensers and condensing units.

