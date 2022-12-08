Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC reduced its stake in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 745,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,812 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $40,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 11.8% in the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage in the second quarter valued at $231,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 59.5% in the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 116,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,360,000 after buying an additional 43,537 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 10.1% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 312,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,052,000 after buying an additional 28,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 2.2% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 18,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. 79.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Performance

NYSE TAP opened at $53.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52-week low of $42.60 and a 52-week high of $60.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.06. The firm has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.86.

Molson Coors Beverage Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TAP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Molson Coors Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. StockNews.com cut Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Molson Coors Beverage has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.50.

About Molson Coors Beverage

(Get Rating)

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.

Featured Articles

