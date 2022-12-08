MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Upgraded by JMP Securities to Outperform

JMP Securities upgraded shares of MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $215.00 target price on the stock.

MDB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of MongoDB to $430.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Friday, September 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of MongoDB from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $190.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MongoDB has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $284.00.

NASDAQ MDB opened at $178.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.26 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. MongoDB has a 12-month low of $135.15 and a 12-month high of $570.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $244.71.

In other news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 288 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.84, for a total value of $57,265.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 34,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,791,777.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other MongoDB news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 16,991 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.66, for a total transaction of $4,258,964.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,070,086.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 288 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.84, for a total transaction of $57,265.92. Following the sale, the executive now owns 34,157 shares in the company, valued at $6,791,777.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 75,662 shares of company stock valued at $15,970,503. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,768,000 after purchasing an additional 4,995 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of MongoDB by 205.7% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 4,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after buying an additional 3,164 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of MongoDB by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,561,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of MongoDB by 67.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

