Morgan Stanley Increases Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Price Target to SEK 210

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from SEK 181 to SEK 210 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SDVKY. Barclays lowered their price target on Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 200 to SEK 170 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Societe Generale downgraded Sandvik AB (publ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 215 to SEK 185 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 220 to SEK 200 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 215 to SEK 200 in a report on Monday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $220.57.

Sandvik AB (publ) Price Performance

SDVKY opened at $18.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.99. The firm has a market cap of $22.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44, a P/E/G ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.48. Sandvik AB has a 1 year low of $12.81 and a 1 year high of $29.06.

Sandvik AB (publ) Announces Dividend

Sandvik AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:SDVKY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sandvik AB (publ) had a return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 10.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sandvik AB will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.669 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 6.7%. Sandvik AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.78%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sandvik AB (publ)

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SDVKY. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,043,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $138,066,000 after acquiring an additional 124,689 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 20,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the period.

About Sandvik AB (publ)

Sandvik AB (publ) operates as an engineering company in the areas of mining and rock excavation, rock processing, manufacturing and machining, and materials technology in Sweden and internationally. The company offers mining and rock solutions, including drill rigs, underground loaders and trucks, rock drills and other tools, and parts and services, as well as digital and sustainability solutions; and rock processing applications, which include crushing, screening, feeding, breaking, demolition, and recycling.

