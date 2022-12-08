Morgan Stanley Trims Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) Target Price to $70.48

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $74.00 to $70.48 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on CBSH. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

Shares of CBSH stock opened at $67.08 on Wednesday. Commerce Bancshares has a twelve month low of $59.81 and a twelve month high of $72.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.27. The company has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 0.77.

Commerce Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Commerce Bancshares ( NASDAQ:CBSH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.02). Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 31.86% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The company had revenue of $384.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Commerce Bancshares will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David W. Kemper sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total transaction of $213,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,204,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,812,717.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Commerce Bancshares news, Director David W. Kemper sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total value of $213,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,204,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,812,717.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David W. Kemper sold 2,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.22, for a total value of $156,158.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,149,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,333,257.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,819 shares of company stock valued at $1,115,639. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Commerce Bancshares

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 66.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 143.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 942.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.76% of the company’s stock.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

Further Reading

