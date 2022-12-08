MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Stock Holdings Lifted by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC raised its position in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,250,932 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $40,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of MP Materials by 1.7% in the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of MP Materials by 17.5% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its position in shares of MP Materials by 3.6% in the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 13,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of MP Materials by 1.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 35,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of MP Materials by 1.4% in the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 38,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MP shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on MP Materials from $46.00 to $45.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Cowen cut their price objective on MP Materials to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on MP Materials from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.39.

In other news, Director Daniel Allen Gold sold 150,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total value of $4,996,234.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,132,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,607,798. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Daniel Allen Gold sold 150,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total value of $4,996,234.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,132,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,607,798. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total value of $534,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 211,476 shares in the company, valued at $6,849,707.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 41.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MP opened at $30.83 on Thursday. MP Materials Corp. has a 12-month low of $26.19 and a 12-month high of $60.19. The company has a quick ratio of 17.33, a current ratio of 18.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.98.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. MP Materials had a return on equity of 24.79% and a net margin of 50.81%. The firm had revenue of $124.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.90 million. As a group, research analysts predict that MP Materials Corp. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

