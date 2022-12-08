MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) Given a €280.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €280.00 ($294.74) price objective on MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on MTX. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €227.00 ($238.95) price target on MTU Aero Engines in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €240.00 ($252.63) price target on MTU Aero Engines in a report on Friday, November 18th. Warburg Research set a €200.00 ($210.53) price target on MTU Aero Engines in a report on Monday, November 21st. UBS Group set a €232.00 ($244.21) price target on MTU Aero Engines in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €240.00 ($252.63) price target on MTU Aero Engines in a report on Thursday, November 24th.

MTU Aero Engines Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of ETR MTX opened at €201.50 ($212.11) on Wednesday. MTU Aero Engines has a 52 week low of €149.20 ($157.05) and a 52 week high of €221.10 ($232.74). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €178.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €178.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.16. The company has a market cap of $10.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 45.62.

About MTU Aero Engines

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and maintains commercial and military engines, and aero derivative industrial gas turbines in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

