Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Shares Gap Down to $45.68

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $45.68, but opened at $43.89. Murphy Oil shares last traded at $44.26, with a volume of 1,164 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MUR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Murphy Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Murphy Oil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.33.

Murphy Oil Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.24.

Murphy Oil Announces Dividend

Murphy Oil ( NYSE:MUR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $930.51 million. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 25.27% and a return on equity of 17.20%. On average, research analysts expect that Murphy Oil Co. will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.84%.

Insider Activity at Murphy Oil

In related news, CEO Roger W. Jenkins sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.52, for a total transaction of $7,578,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 664,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,578,825.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Roger W. Jenkins sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.52, for a total transaction of $7,578,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 664,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,578,825.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director T Jay Collins sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.32, for a total transaction of $201,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,723.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 285,754 shares of company stock valued at $14,117,095. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Murphy Oil

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MUR. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Murphy Oil by 293.0% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,404,552 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $42,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,146 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Murphy Oil during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,190,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Murphy Oil during the second quarter valued at approximately $23,246,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Murphy Oil by 4.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,444,116 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $704,568,000 after purchasing an additional 729,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 153.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,196,944 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,137,000 after acquiring an additional 724,779 shares during the last quarter. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

Further Reading

