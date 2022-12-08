musicMagpie (LON:MMAG) Earns “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of musicMagpie (LON:MMAG – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports.
musicMagpie Stock Performance
Shares of MMAG stock opened at GBX 22 ($0.27) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.33, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of £23.72 million and a PE ratio of 2,120.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 14.99 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 31.75. musicMagpie has a one year low of GBX 7 ($0.09) and a one year high of GBX 169 ($2.06).
About musicMagpie
