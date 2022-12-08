musicMagpie (LON:MMAG) Earns “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of musicMagpie (LON:MMAG – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports.

Shares of MMAG stock opened at GBX 22 ($0.27) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.33, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of £23.72 million and a PE ratio of 2,120.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 14.99 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 31.75. musicMagpie has a one year low of GBX 7 ($0.09) and a one year high of GBX 169 ($2.06).

musicMagpie plc engages in the re-commerce of consumer technology, books, and disc media products in the United Kingdom and the United States. The company buys, refurbishes, rents, and sells consumer technology products, including smartphones, tablets, consoles, and personal computers; and CDs, DVDs, Blu-rays, and video games.

