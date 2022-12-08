N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL) Shares Bought by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,892 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,905 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in N-able were worth $1,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of N-able by 4.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,722,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,070,000 after purchasing an additional 243,125 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of N-able by 13.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,656,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,177,000 after acquiring an additional 310,465 shares during the period. Sunriver Management LLC raised its holdings in N-able by 9.1% during the first quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 2,217,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,175,000 after purchasing an additional 184,941 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Park Management L.P. acquired a new stake in N-able in the first quarter worth approximately $9,233,000. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new position in N-able during the 1st quarter valued at $8,830,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.33% of the company’s stock.

NABL opened at $11.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 183.70 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.65 and its 200-day moving average is $10.12. N-able, Inc. has a one year low of $8.12 and a one year high of $12.75.

NABL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on N-able from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on N-able from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

N-able, Inc provides cloud-based software solutions for managed service providers (MSPs) in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions enable MSPs to support digital transformation and growth within small and medium-sized enterprises. Its software platform is designed to be an enterprise-grade solution that serves as an operating system for its MSP partners and scales as their businesses grow.

