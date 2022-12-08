National Bankshares Increases Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) Price Target to C$5.50

Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by National Bankshares from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$4.90 to C$4.40 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Equinox Gold from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$8.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$8.00 to C$6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equinox Gold currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$7.29.

Equinox Gold Price Performance

CVE:EQX opened at C$7.88 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$7.88 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.88. The company has a market capitalization of C$892.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.54. Equinox Gold has a 52 week low of C$4.25 and a 52 week high of C$8.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equinox Gold

About Equinox Gold

In related news, Director Lenard Boggio acquired 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$4.08 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$175,990.80.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

