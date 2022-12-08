Natixis Acquires New Stake in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,900 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Novanta by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Novanta by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 340,118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,246,000 after purchasing an additional 54,974 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novanta by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 25,496 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,092,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Novanta by 115.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 4,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Novanta by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,099 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Novanta

In related news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 20,000 shares of Novanta stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.06, for a total transaction of $3,201,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,558 shares in the company, valued at $13,854,473.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 7,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,000,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,066 shares in the company, valued at $19,889,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 20,000 shares of Novanta stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.06, for a total value of $3,201,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,558 shares in the company, valued at $13,854,473.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,281 shares of company stock worth $5,586,051. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Novanta Price Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NASDAQ NOVT opened at $148.89 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 73.35 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $138.60 and its 200 day moving average is $134.11. Novanta Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.84 and a fifty-two week high of $177.50.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Novanta in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Novanta

(Get Rating)

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products serving photonics-based applications for industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

