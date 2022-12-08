Natixis Buys New Position in South Pacific Resources Ltd (NYSE:SPB)

Natixis bought a new stake in South Pacific Resources Ltd (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 5,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in South Pacific Resources by 194.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,514,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,369,000 after acquiring an additional 999,459 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in South Pacific Resources by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,255,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,137,000 after acquiring an additional 285,748 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT raised its stake in shares of South Pacific Resources by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,404,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,648,000 after buying an additional 282,821 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP raised its stake in shares of South Pacific Resources by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 399,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,440,000 after buying an additional 178,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of South Pacific Resources by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 649,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,599,000 after buying an additional 158,953 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SPB shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their target price on South Pacific Resources from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on South Pacific Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on South Pacific Resources from $120.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded South Pacific Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on South Pacific Resources from $91.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, South Pacific Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.33.

South Pacific Resources Stock Performance

South Pacific Resources Announces Dividend

NYSE SPB opened at $59.33 on Thursday. South Pacific Resources Ltd has a 1-year low of $38.93 and a 1-year high of $104.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.90 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. South Pacific Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.00%.

South Pacific Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc is a consumer products and home essentials company. It engages in the manufacturing and supply of residential locksets, residential builders’ hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents.

See Also

