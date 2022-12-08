Natixis Buys New Stake in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Natixis bought a new stake in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 6,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLNE. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Hamilton Lane by 321.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Hamilton Lane in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Hamilton Lane by 1,973.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Hamilton Lane by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.80% of the company’s stock.

Hamilton Lane Price Performance

Shares of HLNE opened at $68.95 on Thursday. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a 1-year low of $55.81 and a 1-year high of $111.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.50.

Hamilton Lane Dividend Announcement

Hamilton Lane ( NASDAQ:HLNE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $153.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.51 million. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 33.72% and a return on equity of 45.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th.

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

