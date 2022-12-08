Natixis Has $386,000 Stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Natixis decreased its holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) by 67.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 23,166 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Rollins were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Rollins by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Rollins by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Rollins by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Rollins by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Rollins by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Vice Chairman John F. Wilson sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total transaction of $1,265,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 804,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,813,093.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Rollins news, Vice Chairman John F. Wilson sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total transaction of $1,265,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 804,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,813,093.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 7,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.41, for a total transaction of $333,809.11. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,016 shares in the company, valued at $3,944,808.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,871 shares of company stock worth $1,895,089 in the last three months. 53.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rollins Price Performance

Rollins Increases Dividend

ROL stock opened at $39.48 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.81. The stock has a market cap of $19.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.40 and a beta of 0.62. Rollins, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.50 and a 1 year high of $43.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. This is a boost from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on ROL. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Rollins in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Rollins from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Rollins from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

See Also

