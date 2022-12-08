Natixis Has $420,000 Stock Holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Natixis lessened its holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 549 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in MarketAxess were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKTX. Ossiam grew its stake in MarketAxess by 4.8% during the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 9,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,311,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond grew its stake in MarketAxess by 51.0% during the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 8,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,089,000 after buying an additional 2,755 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its stake in MarketAxess by 119.2% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in MarketAxess by 30.8% during the second quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,337,000 after buying an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd grew its stake in MarketAxess by 34.2% during the second quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 1,961,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $502,179,000 after buying an additional 499,907 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

MarketAxess Stock Performance

Shares of MKTX stock opened at $275.14 on Thursday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $217.44 and a 52-week high of $422.60. The stock has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a PE ratio of 42.72 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $248.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $257.92.

MarketAxess Announces Dividend

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.09. MarketAxess had a net margin of 34.47% and a return on equity of 23.89%. The firm had revenue of $172.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on MKTX shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $284.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $289.00 to $274.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $213.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Atlantic Securities increased their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $285.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $291.30.

MarketAxess Profile

(Get Rating)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.