Natixis Has $425,000 Stock Holdings in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Natixis decreased its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 78,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,309 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SOFI. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 233.3% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 75.1% in the second quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 5,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 197.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 1,372.5% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,047 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.19% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SOFI opened at $4.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 1.42. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.24 and a twelve month high of $17.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About SoFi Technologies

Several brokerages have recently commented on SOFI. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.83.

(Get Rating)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

See Also

