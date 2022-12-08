Natixis Has $425,000 Stock Holdings in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Natixis decreased its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 78,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,309 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SOFI. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 233.3% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 75.1% in the second quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 5,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 197.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 1,372.5% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,047 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.19% of the company’s stock.
SoFi Technologies Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:SOFI opened at $4.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 1.42. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.24 and a twelve month high of $17.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.91.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About SoFi Technologies
SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SoFi Technologies (SOFI)
- Are Investors Hearing The End Of Spotify’s Downtrend?
- The Question of a Fed Pivot Isn’t If, It’s When, Here’s Why
- Top 10 Searched Stocks on MarketBeat All-Access
- 3 Dividend Kings With Royally Good Upside
- Institutions Sell The Rallies In Toll Brothers Stock
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.