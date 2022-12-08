Natixis Has $461,000 Stock Position in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Natixis reduced its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 15,071 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions were worth $461,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MTSI. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 72.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $78,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 97.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $159,000. 72.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 2,575 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.69, for a total value of $176,876.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 87,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,981,593.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 2,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.69, for a total transaction of $176,876.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 87,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,981,593.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Ocampo sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.41, for a total transaction of $6,841,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,873,015.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 650,846 shares of company stock valued at $44,085,522 over the last 90 days. 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MTSI has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Benchmark cut shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.09.

NASDAQ:MTSI opened at $67.13 on Thursday. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.85 and a 12 month high of $80.30. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 7.18, a current ratio of 8.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.26 and its 200-day moving average is $56.09.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Taiwan, Japan, Singapore, Thailand, South Korea, Australia, Malaysia, and internationally.

