Natixis Invests $409,000 in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX)

Natixis purchased a new position in shares of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMCX. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of AMC Networks by 280.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,377,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,948,000 after buying an additional 1,015,493 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in AMC Networks by 23.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 548,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,969,000 after purchasing an additional 103,551 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in AMC Networks by 83.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 151,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,145,000 after purchasing an additional 68,610 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in AMC Networks by 12.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 534,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,732,000 after purchasing an additional 58,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in AMC Networks by 4.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,256,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,055,000 after purchasing an additional 56,282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on AMC Networks from $27.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. TheStreet downgraded AMC Networks from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on AMC Networks from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com raised AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on AMC Networks from $33.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AMC Networks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.44.

AMC Networks Trading Down 2.8 %

AMC Networks Profile

Shares of NASDAQ:AMCX opened at $17.41 on Thursday. AMC Networks Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.18 and a 52-week high of $44.66. The stock has a market cap of $748.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.57.

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Domestic Operations, and International and Other.

