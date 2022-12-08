Natixis Makes New $434,000 Investment in TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG)

Natixis purchased a new position in shares of TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in TPG during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of TPG during the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of TPG during the 2nd quarter worth about $145,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of TPG during the 1st quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of TPG during the 2nd quarter worth about $229,000. 11.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TPG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of TPG from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of TPG in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of TPG from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of TPG to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of TPG from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.63.

TPG opened at $31.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.46. TPG Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.09 and a 1-year high of $44.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 396.67.

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $282.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.82 million. TPG had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 56.19%. Analysts expect that TPG Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TPG Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. TPG’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,300.16%.

TPG Profile

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager worldwide. It offers investment management services to unconsolidated funds, collateralized loan obligations, and other vehicles; monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory services, debt and equity arrangements, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

